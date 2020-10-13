Troy football team in quarantine, playoff game forfeited

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools said a football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement on its website, the District said, “A Troy High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, October 13.

“The Miami Valley Today reported Troy City Schools worked closely with Miami County Public Health and, per their order, the Troy varsity and junior varsity football teams will be quarantined for the appropriate amount of time.

“Troy was to play at Edgewood Friday in a Division II regional playoff game. Due to the quarantine and to ensure the safety of our players, and our opponents, Troy will forfeit that game.

“Obviously the safety of our student-athletes will always come first,” Troy High School Athletic Director Dave Palmer said. “We will never put anything before their safety. That being said, obviously we are extremely disappointed for our football players, who have worked so hard to get to this point and were looking forward to their next playoff game.”

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.