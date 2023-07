DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Fire Department has added a new automatic CPR device to their arsenal of lifesaving equipment.

The department was able to equip all three of their ambulances with these devices after receiving an $18,000 grant from the Upper Valley Medical Center.

The device is particularly valuable when paramedics need to move a patient on uneven terrain, over stairs, or in tight spaces that make consistent manual compressions difficult.