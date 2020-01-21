Troy fire chief warns against CO poisoning following tornado

TROY, Ohio (WDTN)- Clearing fallen trees and fixing roofs are a concern for many following a tornado. The Troy Fire department says there could be other dangers to your home as well.

“It’s called the silent killer for a reason,” said Fire Chief Matthew Simmons.

Simmons is asking residents to have their flue pipes or chimneys inspected for tornado damage. He said that damage to those can cause a carbon monoxide build up in your home.

“A lot of our community experienced 60 mile per hour winds, but anyone in the path of that, it was up to 80. So, that’s definitely enough to damage to your flue that might not know you have an issue with,” said Simmons.

Simmons suggests you hire a certified professional even if you think your chimney or flue looks fine.

“With chimneys, you can’t really tell. You couldn’t tell by looking at the outside,” said Simmons.

Chief Simmons also recommends getting a carbon monoxide detector as you continue to heat your home this winter. If you cant afford a carbon monoxide detector, they do have some for free at the Troy Fire Station for Troy residents.

“Especially since we just had this event- its really critical people really get a complete assessment,” Simmons said.