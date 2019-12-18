Troy family to use $400K gift to cover medical expenses

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy man says the past few weeks have been “surreal” after he and his family received a gift of $400,000 on the TV show “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

Stan Bender was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, three years ago, and his family plans to use the money to cover mounting medical expenses.

Bender and his family told 2 NEWS they had no idea they were going to be invited on stage at “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” nevertheless receive a gift of $400,000.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Bender said of the moment they were called on stage. “And so nervous and excited.”

Bender noticed his first symptoms in fall 2014 when his left foot was dragging slightly. He said he and his wife Dee Dee traveled the country seeking answers, and he was diagnosed with ALS in December 2016.

“We lose a little bit of him each day,” Dee Dee Bender said. “It initially started with his legs, and we learned to adapt to the chair and made our modifications. And then now it’s moving into his arms and his hands.”

“It’s super tough just coming home from break and seeing the difference in his range of motions and on the phone, just hearing how much slower he is talking,” said Ireland Bender, one of Stan’s daughters.

Stan told 2 NEWS he wanted to do something special for his wife and three kids, so he e-mailed “The Ellen Show” asking for tickets.

In late October, a camera crew came to the family’s home, and they told the Benders they were shooting a new segment featuring human-interest stories, Stan Bender said. That’s when they surprised them with tickets to the taping.

During the taping, the Bender family got to meet Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake.

“I think it’s truly life-changing because for my sister coming out of college and then me going right back into college, it’s eight years back to back to back for my parents, and it’s one less thing they have to worry about,” said Tag Bender, Stan’s son.

Stan said he hopes his family’s appearance on national television has raised awareness about the difficulties ALS patients and their families face.

“Hopefully they’ll find a cure soon for the disease,” he said.

Most of the $400,000 gift from Green Dot Bank will be used to cover medical expenses, including equipment like an eye gaze system to help Stan communicate once he can no longer speak, Dee Dee Bender said. Any remaining funds will be used to cover Tag’s college tuition, she added.

Over the past few years, the Benders have made videos and created fundraisers to support ALS research. After Stan’s kids completed the “hot pepper challenge,” they raised more than $10,000, the family said.

In case you missed it, NBC will re-air the episode of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” featuring the Bender family. You can watch it Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on WDTN.

