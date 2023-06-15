TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of a 1-year-old girl was reunited with the Troy first responders who saved her life only a few weeks before.

A social media post by the city of Troy says a few weeks ago, Troy first responders responded to the scene of a potential drowning. The young girl was reportedly found unconscious in a pool. Crews were with the child within 4 minutes and quickly began CPR.

“By the time the ambulance arrived, the little girl was starting to respond and breathing again,” the city says. “She spent a few days in the hospital before returning home.”

(City of Troy)

The child and her family visited the station, where they met with Dakota Brown, Ben Schreiber and Brandon Warner, three of the responders that helped in the girl’s care. Troy says Austin Johnson, Eli Morando and Dale Thomson were also involved in the girl’s care team.