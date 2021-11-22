TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was approved by voters in the November general election and is set to launch the week of November 22.

On November 17, the Miami County Board of Elections certified the results of the general election.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will provide an area where visitors over 21 years of age will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and inside participating businesses within the area’s boundaries and designated hours.

The DORA will operate Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 pm.

According to the Troy website:

Patrons must be age 21 or over to purchase or consume alcohol.

DORA beverages must be purchased at participating liquor establishments — you cannot bring your own drink

DORA cups must be emptied or disposed of before you enter another bar or restaurant that serves alcohol, or any business displaying a red “DORA Not Permitted” sign

You may enjoy your beverage outdoors, and may also take your drink into shops displaying a green “DORA Welcome” sign

DORA drinks are allowed only within the DORA boundaries. Exit signage is placed at the boundaries of the DORA, and DORA beverages are not permitted outside of these exit points

Safety and nuisance laws are still enforced! Enjoy the DORA responsibly, be respectful of residents and businesses, and never drink and drive

For more information about the DORA rules and frequently asked questions, or for a map of the area, click here.