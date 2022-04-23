TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The warm weather is payed off for Troy businesses, with the first nice weekend for their downtown DORA.

Troy’s Square was busy Saturday evening with people enjoying the night outside, many with a DORA beverage.

The Submarine House Bar Manager David Busse said along with customers stopping inside, they’ve been serving DORA drinks to go.

“Oh it’s booming,” Busse said. “We’re having a good time here, as you can see, there’s a bunch of people out on the square, having a good time, having some drinks.”

The DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, launched back in November, making this the first spring and summer for these businesses operating with the DORA.

There are 10 establishments in Troy’s downtown that can serve DORA beverages, and several shops allow taking the drinks inside.

The businesses said it’s attracting more people to town.

“We have such a need for it,” Agave & Rye Leader of the House Samantha Delfin said.

To keep up with the additional demand, Agave & Rye transformed their carry out entrance into an area for people to pick up to-go drinks without even stepping inside the main restaurant.

“We have people that just walk right in just for DORA only and just being able to see everybody outside and happy and seeing the Troy community enjoying what we can do with them is just really awesome and epic,” Delfin said.

Troy’s DORA runs Thursday through Saturday from noon to 10.