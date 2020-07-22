Troy City Schools releases ‘ABC’ plan for fall semester

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools have released their plans to reopen in the fall. Parents do have an option for all virtual learning, while the in-person option will follow an “ABC” plan.

The ABC plan details how instruction will be given. Whether the schedule calls for in-classroom, all virtual, or a blend depends on the state’s risk-level system.

Masks will be required for students in third grade and above when they return September 8.

Troy City Schools’ Superintendent, Chris Piper, said the start date was moved from August 19 to help them make any final adjustments.

“And since there’s the face covering requirement here, August is a pretty difficult month for heat,” said Piper. “Our buildings aren’t air conditioned so it also provides a little bit of relief for pushing the start back there, too.”

Piper said how the district will teach is responsive to local infection rates and the state’s color coding system.

Currently, Miami County is a level two, or orange, level risk.

If Miami County is at a level one or two, they will have all students in school five days a week.

“If Miami County were to move to a level three, then we would go to a blended format,” said Piper. “What that means is students would be divided into two groups. Group A would report to school on Monday and Tuesday and the other days they would learn online. Group B would report on Thursday and Friday and learn online the other days.”

He assures parents that all children in the same household will be in the same group.

If Miami County becomes a level four, they would go to full remote learning. Piper said from the beginning, every child will get a Chromebook.

Parents who don’t want their children to return in-person can register for online learning.

Piper said less than 24 hours after the registration went live, they saw about 150 online registrations.

“Will it be a live teacher or some kind of more ‘canned’ curriculum, that’s really going to depend on grade level and demand,” said Piper.

The Board of Education will vote on these proposed plans Thursday. Click here for more details.