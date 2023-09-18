TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — All Troy City Schools buildings will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Sept. 18 to allow staff members to discuss Friday’s false alarms at Troy High School.

The two-hour delay will affect all Troy students, regardless of what building they attend including all Upper Valley Career Center students. Staff members should report at their normal times.

On Friday, Sept. 15, a substitute teacher accidentally set off the active shooter alarm around 7:30 a.m. with an emergency computer keyboard combination.

Superintendent Chris Piper said that staff and students reacted accordingly, either hiding or running from the building. School Resource Officer Zach Hook responded to the situation, alerting the school and Troy Police that it was a false alarm.

School activity resumed, but at around 9 a.m., the same substitute teacher set off the false alarm again. After once again determining it to be a false alarm, the district dismissed students for the rest of the day.

Counselors and teachers will be available to meet with students on Monday and throughout the week, as long as the need remains.

“We would again like to apologize for Friday’s incidents and the harm it caused to all involved. Monday’s delay for meetings is just the first of many steps we will take to improve our protocols moving forward,” said the district.

“Finally, we would again like to thank the community for the tremendous outpouring of support for our students and staff. It is truly appreciated.”