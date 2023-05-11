TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Board of Education has learned of potential state funding to go towards the construction of a new K-6 building.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, the district is being offered funding by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) that would cover approximately 42 percent of the state-recommended cost for a new building.

Additional funding could reportedly be raised through the passage of a levy.

Troy City Schools Board of Education President Sue Borchers said once the district gets formal word of the funding, they will have 13 months to pass a levy.

“That means we have to get on the November ballot and/or the March ballot,” she said, “so our window is as tiny as it can get.”

A building committee was formed last year and will hold special meetings in May and June to discuss cost estimates provided by the OFCC, reported the Miami Valley Today.