Troy City Schools continues modified busing plan, cites increase of COVID-19 cases over weekend

Local News

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools said they are continuing their current busing plan for students until after Thanksgiving break.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the school said the modified plan is due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and quarantines within the transportation department over the weekend.

The district is on a remote learning plan as of last Tuesday. The school said students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

