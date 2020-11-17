Troy City Schools continues modified busing plan, cites increase of COVID-19 cases over weekend

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools said they are continuing their current busing plan for students until after Thanksgiving break.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the school said the modified plan is due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and quarantines within the transportation department over the weekend.
The district is on a remote learning plan as of last Tuesday. The school said students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
