Troy city gov’t teams up to help small businesses

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy Main Street, the Troy Development Council and the City of Troy announced a partnership in a press release dedicated to launching the Small Business Disaster Relief Grant Program.

This grant program is intended to support Troy’s small business community during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, a business must:

Be a Troy business employing under 50 employees.

Be located in commercial or retail storefront and not be a home-based or non-profit business.

Be current in all local, state and federal obligations (taxes, assessments, etc.).

Be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant funds must be used for operating expenses such as payroll, utilities, and rent; they cannot be used for capital expenses or payment of taxes or assessments. Typical grant awards will be up to $2,500 but exceptional awards of up to $5,000 may be considered. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications may be submitted to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce at www.troyohiochamber.com/disaster-relief-fund..