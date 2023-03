TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A public hearing is set to be held on Monday, March 6 regarding beekeeping in Troy.

According to the Troy City Council agenda for March 6, a public hearing will be held on the beekeeping ordinance at 7 p.m.

The proposal would allow two backyard beehives on residential lots of at least 9,000 square feet — approximately 1/5 of an acre.

Hive owners would be required to live on the same lot where the hives are located and provide fresh water for the bees.