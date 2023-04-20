TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Troy is moving forward with a contract to provide automatic license plate reading cameras.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, members of Troy City Council approved a $57,150 contract with Flock Group Inc. at their regular meeting on April 17. Council member Samuel Pierce reportedly voted against the cameras and council member Lynne Snee was absent from the meeting.

“When there’s a crime in the community and a car flees, we can look at the camera,” Mayor Robin Oda reportedly said. “We may have a description of the car but nobody got a license plate; we can check those cameras and see where that car was fleeing, and possibly identify the car through the camera.”

Our partners reported that Pierce voiced some concerns with Flock Group, allegedly citing recent articles on its parent company, Matrix Investments of China.

“Congress is currently debating Chinese companies that are getting data from our children’s cell phones. We are here seeking to approve to give away additional information, and pay for that service at the same time,” Pierce reportedly said.

The approval of the contract makes Troy the latest city in the Miami Valley to approve a contract with Flock Group.