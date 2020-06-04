Young African Americans discuss experiences at Troy church rally

Alaura Holycross, a Troy High School graduate and criminal justice major in college, talks about race and policing during a rally at Richards Chapel on McKaig Avenue in Troy on Thursday, June 4. Staff photo/B.J. Bethel

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several speakers discussed race, police issues and the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd during a rally at Richards Chapel on McKaig Avenue in Troy on Thursday.

A crowd of over 100 people listened to remarks from several speakers including Pastor Kima Cunningham, Troy Police Chief Richard Phelps, Troy High School graduates Alaura Holycross, Tre Hudson and Bailey Williams and Mayor Robin Oda.

Bailey Williams, a UC law student and a Troy native, speaks during a rally addressing the death of George Floyd at Richards Chapel in Troy on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Staff photo/B.J. Bethel

The rally on Thursday came after a protest in Troy on Monday. Several hundred protesters marched from the Miami County Courthouse to the downtown square and back. Two people were arrested during the march, which lasted for almost three hours. The protest was one of over 400 held since the death of Floyd on May 25.

Attendees at a Richard Chapel in Troy listen to speakers at a rally held in regard to the death of George Floyd and racial issues. Staff photo/B.J. Bethel

“For 19 years, I haven’t gone a day without realizing people treat me different because of the color my skin,” Troy native Lenea Browder said. “Whether it’s rude comments, the constant stares, being followed around a store or the injustice from police. I can never understand how a person or people can hate another person so much because of the color of their skin, or (use that to) justify hate crimes or murder against another human being.”

Chief Phelps said the death of George Floyd has brought many issues to light, issues it would take a lot of time and people to solve.

“I don’t need to know all the details to know what I saw (in the Floyd video) made me angry,” Phelps said. “Perhaps not in the same way. Not I or anyone else I know in law enforcement would make the effort to excuse Officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.”

Holycross, who is studying criminal justice in college, said in two years of study she has learned to see both sides of issues between the police and African Americans.

“As social media and technology expanded, so did my knowledge of police brutality,” Holycross said. “I was upset, hurt and confused on why police officers would treat African Americans this way because in Troy I never really saw it. I used my frustration and decided to go to college to do law enforcement to better myself. As an African-American female, I feel my voice needs to be heard.”

Oda also spoke, as did Williams, who spoke to police officers and demonstrators at the Troy protest on Monday. Williams said he was disappointed in the concerns Oda had in property damage when African Americans are dealing with life and death situations every day concerning law enforcement. He also said he appreciated much of the feedback he had received from people in town after he discussed law enforcement issues with Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak at Monday’s protest.

