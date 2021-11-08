TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Christmas Tree has been put up in Troy Square, and is awaiting the day after Thanksgiving when it will be lit for the holiday season.

On Monday, November 6, the massive Troy-grown tree made its way downtown to the Square by way of Main st, the City of Troy said on its Facebook page.

Upon arrival, workers and trucks from AES Ohio and PSC Crane and Rigging put the tree up as a “well-oiled Christmas machine,” the city said.

On November 26, the tree will be lit at the Grand Illumination around 7 pm, however, event activities will run from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The tree was donated by Troy local Jeanne Vincent.