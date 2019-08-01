Troy child care’s license suspended after worker’s arrest

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child care center in Troy has had its license suspended after a worker was arrested earlier this week for gross sexual imposition.

35-year-old Andrew Cain was arrested, charged, and arraigned after a complaint was made involving an inappropriate act with a juvenile at JJJ Childcare.

A parent contacted Troy Police, saying their child told their grandmother that Cain inappropriately touched them over the clothes on their private parts.

Job and Family Services confirmed to 2 NEWS Thursday that the facility’s license has been suspended and officials are pursuing revoking its license altogether.

Cain, whose family owns JJJ Childcare, has posted bond but he is not allowed to have unsupervised visits with juveniles.

Troy Police say their investigation is far from over, as additional accusations have been made against Cain.

