TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy businesses are gearing up for Black Friday. This year they are dealing with new challenges including trying to stock up on products.

“COVID has been challenging for everyone here. Every day is challenging, but you have to have a good attitude. I think that’s the most important thing you can lead with is the attitude you bring,” said Mike Porter, owner of Troy Family Bike Shop.

Last year, many stores were met with empty aisles as people stayed home due to the pandemic. This year businesses are expecting it to be busier, but Porter said some items might be hard to come by due to ongoing supply chain problems.

“Car racks have been one of the items that have been hard to find. Certain types of chains, and what’s called ‘componentry’ have also been somewhat difficult to source,” he said.

To prepare for the holiday shopping season, he has stocked up on a wide variety of bikes. Other stores relying on locally-sourced supplies said they are having less of a problem with the supply chain.

“We go to Amazon a lot to get the quick turnaround, and we have a few small businesses that we buy shipping supplies from. I think it’s about being around the right people at the right time and choosing other small businesses to support,” said Amanda Gibson, owner of Be You Boutique.

With women’s clothing, home décor, and toys on sale, Gibson said she’s excited to be a one-stop shop this holiday season.

“We’re in good shape, and we’re prepared,” she said. “We have been preparing for the holiday shopping season since May. If we hadn’t prepared early I’m not sure what shape we’d been in right now there’s been a lot of shipping delays.

Visit the Facebook or Instagram to learn more about the Black Friday deals.