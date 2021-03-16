Troy businesses, customers excited about DORA

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – As eary as next month, people in downtown Troy may be able to buy alcohol at their favorite bar or restaurant and enjoy it outside and even bring it into other businesses.

Troy is the latest city in the Miami Valley to create a DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refeshment Area.

Troy City Council approved the DORA at Monday night’s meeting, now it goes to the state for approval.

“We are super excited for DORA to start downtown,” Agave and Rye Troy General Manager Jeffrey Zornes said.

Agave and Rye in Downtown Troy opened at the end of November. As a new restaurant in town, Zornes said DORA would help bring in much needed business.

“Restaurants have been losing money, people have been losing jobs, DORA is going to help businesses in the area thrive,” Zornes said. “We’ll have people coming in that normally maybe wouldn’t visit Troy.”

Troy’s DORA would cover more than 20 acres. It would operate Thursday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Alcohol bought from participating bars and restaurants could be carried outside and into other businesses that allow it.

Those from out of town said DORA gives them another reason to visit Troy.

“I’m not from Troy, but when I come here, I think it would be great to have a drink and travel to small businesses to small business, shopping around, creating a community space out here,” Lydia Metallinos from North Dayton said.

People from Troy said they’re already looking forward to it.

“It’s going to encourage people to come downtown and shop and dine and just have fun in Troy,” Troy resident Michelle Hornberger said. “It’s a beautiful town, I think they’ll really enjoy it.”

“It’s going to connect the community, a community that really likes its places, from Sub House to Mojos to here at the Leaf and Vine and futher on down, I think it’s a great thing,” Troy resident Duffy Garber said.

Once approved by the state, DORA could go into effect as early as April 15.

Some people 2NEWS spoke to said they were concerned about the safety of allowing people to carry alcohol outside, but declined to comment.