TROY, Ohio (WDTN) - Opening a new business is stressful; ask John Hendry, who opened Trojan City Music two and a half years ago and found himself losing weight as a result. He never thought that stress would lead to a positive – 165 gallons of bags full of clothes for Miami Valley tornado victims.

"The stress made me lose weight and I liked the trajectory," Hendry said. "I like to horde local band shirts and I ended with 55 three-gallon trash bags full of band shirts. That piggy-backed on Phil's (Doncaster) idea to start a collection for tornado victims."

Hendry and employees Doncater and Chris Aldridge picked through clothing the store had from local bands and from music brands the stores sell, like the popular Blackstar Amplifier brand, which sent the store batches of t-shirts.

Doncaster setup a donation box, and within a day the store had an SUV full of food, diapers to accompany the close they collected for Dayton for tornado victims.

"Initially it was my wife's idea," Doncaster said. "She asked if John and Chris had any clothes. I thought we could do better than that, so I put up something on the store's Faecbook page, and we setup the donation box."

After Hendry went through clothes he had collected, he went through store stock with Aldridg and Doncaster. The result was 165-gallon bags worth of t-shirts and clothes - thanks to Hendry's healthy trend and thanks leftover shirts from local bands and music companies. The clothes were sent to Dayton along with the rest of the supplies it collected.

Doncaster said the store began collecting donations the day after the tornado, but the effort felt more imperative after reports kept coming out during the week.

"Every day there was another story," Doncaster said. "It seemed every day they confirmed another tornado that hit the ground."

The store's employees hadn't been to the more heavily damaged areas in North Dayton until they dropped off their donations during the middle of last week.

"The route I took, it was intense," Doncaster said. "I was a little choked up going through there. There were a couple parking lots where people were handing out supplies to people. It was really nice to see people willing to volunteer their own personal time."

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.