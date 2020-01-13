Troy brewery names beer after tornado-impacted employee

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A typical evening at Moeller Brew Barn took a turn Saturday night.

“It was kind of super loud in here so at first I don’t think anyone really knew and then people started getting alerts on their phone,” said Tara Trump, a server and bartender at Moeller Brew Barn.

That’s when staff took their customers down into the basement to ride out an EF-0 tornado that ripped through downtown Troy.

At the end of the night, Trump found her car heavily damaged by the tornado.

“The windshield, it shattered. The framework is bent. So, I was very shocked,” Trump said.

The brewery’s founder knew he wanted to help.

“You kind of figure, what can you do? And the time to do is now,” Nick Moeller, founder of the brewery, said.

Moeller’s Brew Barn got straight to work. The brewery has a number of beers – Stillwater Stout, Blackberry Prairie. By Sunday morning, there was Tree on my Car Pineapple IPA.

“My wife asked what can we do to help Tara. I was like we can make a pineapple IPA and call it ‘Tree on my Car.'”

Proceeds from the brew will go directly to Trump’s car fund.

“The team, the bar staff – yesterday with the customers, it’s just neat to see,” said Moeller about how much the community has come together.

Trump is waiting on a final cost estimates from her insurance.

“Crazy things happen, life happens but it’s always easier to be surrounded by so many great people, and work for such a great place,” Trump said.

The new IPA will be on tap until at least Friday.

