Troy Aquatic Center opens with guidelines in place for 2020 season

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Aquatic Center joins a short list of Miami Valley community pools deciding to reopen.

There will be many changes, including that water slides are closed and adult swim has changed to senior swim to make sure seniors can enjoy the amenities and stay safe.

Troy’s Director of Recreation, Ken Siler, said the fact that many nearby pools are have opted to stay closed could affect the demand but it’s too soon to tell.

“On our really great days in the summer, we may have 1,200 or 1,300, so having a capacity of just around 200 is a significant difference from that,” said Siler.

Siler said they have removed all deck chairs so guests will have to bring their own.

The play structure and slides are currently not available for use, but Siler said that could change as the summer goes on.

“We’ll see what those guidelines are related to water parks,” said Siler. “If we can, from a staffing perspective, and be able to meet the social distancing requirements, we would certainly look at that as being a possibility.”

Siler said one final change is every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon, the pool is closed for senior swim. Open swim begins at 12:30.

“As you’ve seen, some retailers do that, set aside a time for seniors or maybe more vulnerable populations to come in and shop or whatever,” said Siler. “So we thought that would be a similar concept here, swimming at a pool.”

“I feel really fortunate that they even opened at all and that they are taking this seriously and doing what needs to be done so the citizens of Troy can swim,” said Troy Resident, Sue Fellers.

The Troy Aquatic Center will close for the season on August 16.