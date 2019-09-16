Trotwood’s last grocery store closes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood’s last remaining grocery store has closed its doors.

Foodtown on East Main Street shut down at 8 p.m. Sunday, forcing people to leave the city to buy groceries like meat and fresh produce.

A steady flow of customers visited throughout the store’s final day. As shoppers walked out of the Trotwood Foodtown for the final time, many of them told 2 NEWS they are disappointed to see the store close.

“It was just pitiful,” said Virginia Ward, a shopper who has lived in Trotwood for 45 years. “All the shelves are bare. There was nothing there.”

Ward said she remembers when the store first opened 42 years ago and has shopped there ever since. She will now have to drive about 15 minutes to go outside the city to get many groceries, she said.

“It doesn’t feel good because if you need something in a hurry, you have 15, 20 minutes of your time to run over there to get it,” Ward said.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald announced the closure in August, saying the owner informed city officials the store was not making enough money to stay open.

City Councilwoman Yvette Page told 2 NEWS she is hoping a new grocer will move into the space within a year. She said she considers the area a “prime location” seeing new growth; the city’s new library is being built across the street.

“A brand-new court system building is going to be placed right up here also, and then Easter Seals is also coming here,” Page said.

Page said she and other city officials have started reaching out to other grocery store owners in the area to see if they would consider opening a new location in Trotwood.

The city is also willing to help any entrepreneurs who may want to start a new grocery business, she added.

“We’re going to do everything possible in not letting this building behind me stay vacant long,” Page said.

Last month, store managers at the Tipp City Foodtown confirmed to 2 NEWS that location is also set to close. The Foodtown there is the only grocery store in Tipp City.

An employee at the Tipp City location told 2 NEWS Sunday evening that no final date for that store has been set.

