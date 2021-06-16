Trotwood woman sentenced for accepting deceased brother’s Social Security benefits, stimulus money

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood woman was sentenced to prison for accepting Social Security payments, COVID-19 stimulus money on behalf of her deceased brother.

Karen Lamb, 61, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to six months in prison followed by six months in home detention and was also ordered to repay the money she stole.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said court documents showed Lamb fraudulently obtained nearly $223,000 in Social Security payments and $1,200 in COVID-19 stimulus money.



Lamb’s brother died in 2004, when he was a recipient of Social Security benefits, according to a release. Lamb did not notify Social Security or the bank of her brother’s death, and instead continued to receive his payments into a shared bank account. She updated the address associated with the bank account to her own physical address.



The theft in the case was detected through an audit by the SSA’s Office of Inspector General. The United States Secret Service also assisted with the case.