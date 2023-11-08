DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — City officials in Trotwood announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7 that a new manufacturer will be moving into town, creating more than 200 jobs.

The announcement was made in partnership with City of Trotwood and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC).

“The city of Trotwood is beyond proud to welcome Technicote and Beontag to the community. When working with GATED Properties Global to develop this speculative building, this was the very outcome we envisioned when supporting that investment. Having quality facilities ready for companies in need of growing into a space quickly creates opportunities like this and has positioned Trotwood to be able to offer Technicote a great, new location to make their new home.” Quincy E. Pope, Trotwood city manager.

Technicote, a lumber and outdoor tag manufacturer, has selected Trotwood’s industrial park for their new 200,000 square foot facility to support their North American expansion. Technicote will occupy the entire industrial space in the GATED Properties Global speculative building.

City officials stated in a social media post that this news is “successfully fulfilling the vision originally set for this development.”

Officials said the facility will be home for “well over” 200 employees. To explore job opportunities, visit Beontag’s website.