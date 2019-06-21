Trotwood tornado survivors eager to see how FEMA can help them

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — FEMA will open a disaster recovery center at Trotwood-Madison High School Saturday.

People will have access to recovery information and can start applying for federal grants to help with tornado damage.

The debris is nearly gone from many Trotwood streets. Now you’ll see houses with tarps and boarded up windows patiently waiting for insurance money and repairs.

“It’s a slow process. We are finally getting things together. We are dealing with the insurance company, which is not easy,” said Michael Jordan, a Trotwood resident.

After a presidential disaster declaration, FEMA started to set up shop in the hardest hit areas. The Trotwood recovery center opens at 7:00 am this Saturday and closes at 7:00 pm.

Storm survivors will be able to inquire about money to help find short-term housing and find ways to fix their houses if the repairs are not covered by insurance.

If you are partially covered, you cans still get FEMA relief. FEMA can not cover what your insurance is already covering.

“Any help that they are offering, we will accept,” said Jordan.

“It took a awhile before we heard anything (about FEMA). So to finally hear it…even though we might not need it, or we can’t benefit from it…just the fact that it helps other people is great,” said T’caira Tillman, a Trotwood resident.

The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is August 19th.

Before visiting the center, survivors need to register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:

Online at this website

Using the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am to 9 pm, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation such as ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to ask for help or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.