Trotwood to reinstate speed, red light camera program

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood is in the process of restarting its speed and red light traffic camera program.

The city shared few details with 2 NEWS, but confirmed they are they are currently in talks Trotwood’s local municipal court. Officials said the talks were in regards to how the court would conduct hearings for violators who request a hearing date to be compliant with state law.

House Bill 62 went into effect in July 2019, which said communities that use traffic cameras will see a reduction in what they receive from the Local Government Fund by the amount they take in from fines.

