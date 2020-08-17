Trotwood to break ground on new property development

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation is breaking ground on a new wave of homes in development Monday, Aug. 17.
The groundbreaking will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Sycamore Woods neighborhood. According to the developers, the development is touting new, energy efficient features as well as tornado resistant properties.
.“The City of Trotwood is very excited for the new home development by I-3 Homes,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald. “This is another step forward in providing new housing opportunities for Trotwood residents and to grow our community.”
Developers hope that this will continue the strong increase in home values in the city, as recently evidenced by the Montgomery County Auditor’s revaluation, in which Trotwood saw an average of 6.8 percent increase in home values.
