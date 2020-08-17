Trotwood to break ground on new property development

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mary McDonald

Mary McDonald (City of Trotwood)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation is breaking ground on a new wave of homes in development Monday, Aug. 17.

The groundbreaking will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Sycamore Woods neighborhood. According to the developers, the development is touting new, energy efficient features as well as tornado resistant properties.

.“The City of Trotwood is very excited for the new home development by I-3 Homes,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald. “This is another step forward in providing new housing opportunities for Trotwood residents and to grow our community.”

Developers hope that this will continue the strong increase in home values in the city, as recently evidenced by the Montgomery County Auditor’s revaluation, in which Trotwood saw an average of 6.8 percent increase in home values.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS