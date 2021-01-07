Trotwood to add 5.75 mill levy renewal to May 2021 ballot

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood City Council voted unanimously to place a renewal of the existing 5.75 mill levy on the May 2021 ballot Monday.

“This operating levy supports 60 percent of our police services and is critical to maintaining city services such as code enforcement, grass mowing, planning and zoning, parks and recreation, and administrative services,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

Officials said that the levy will run for five years and has been certified by the Montgomery COunty Auditor to provide nearly $1.3 million in property tax revenue. The property tax would cost people who own a $100,000 home $174.34 per year.

The levy initially passed in 2001, being renewed in 2006, 2011 and 2016.

“We are still recovering from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and a declining revenue environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Quincy Pope Sr., Trotwood’s city manager. “Therefore, it will be difficult for the city to maintain quality municipal services without the funds generated from this renewal levy. We have great momentum moving into fiscal year 2021 and we want to maintain essential services for our community.”