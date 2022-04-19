TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is partnering with Square One Salon to collect toiletries and personal care items for Ukrainian refugees.

“Each day when I watch the news, I see where people are having difficulties with toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissue, and just the basic things that we take for granted day-to-day. And I know that those are things that we could very easily help with,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

Donations can be dropped off at the Trotwood Government Center at 3035 Olive Road, the Trotwood Fire and Rescue Station 72 at 5469 Little Richmond Road, the Trotwood Income Tax Department at 4 Strader Drive, and any Square One Salon.

Some Trotwood businesses and salons will also help collect donations.

“I do know because of being a cosmetologist myself that we are people who come in contact with so many people,” said Mayor McDonald. “Hairdressers and barbers, that’s where everybody goes. So it would be very very easy for people to pick up personal care items and drop them off with their barber or stylist.”

It’s a small gesture but one that goes a long way.

“I know this initiative is something that’s going to touch the hearts and the minds of the people of Ukraine in a time when they need it the most,” said the mayor.

They’re collecting donations until May 1.

Contact Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler at (937) 854-7228 with questions regarding donation locations.