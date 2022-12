DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood residents who park on the street will need to move their cars for weekend snow cleanup, a release by the city said on Friday.

According to the release, all Trotwood residents must remove their vehicles from City streets, instead parking in their driveways. Cars should be kept off the streets until Sunday, Dec. 25.

This will allow crews from the Public Works Department to clear all roadways in the City of Trotwood.