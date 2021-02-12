Trotwood schools heading back to the classroom

TROTWOOD, OHIO (WDTN) – Trotwood students are heading back to the classroom. “I have been very cautious of course in having safety at the forefront of everything that we did,” said Trotwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Reva Cosby.

K-5 will be heading back February 16th and 6-12 will return March 1st on Monday-Thursday. Fridays will be used as an asynchronous day, which means teachers will use this day to plan and prepare for the next week while students are given pre-planned assignments to work on remotely.

Dr. Cosby says 70% of her teachers and school staff have received the vaccine already, and says Dr. Cosby says the district would’ve waited longer if they wouldn’t have been able to vaccinate staff.

“It was a very big decision. I had to present information to the board and garner their support and understanding as to what would make this happen. We talked about waiting until later, but when the Governor came out and said he wanted everyone to have something in place by March 1st that we would be in, then we did back things up but it was ok because we were allowed to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Cosby.

Trotwood schools are allowing parents and children to make the decision to continue remote learning. Dr. Cosby says nearly 60% of younger students and families were eager to return to in person, with middle school and older students wanting to continue remote learning.

However, Dr. Cosby says the most eager to get back into the classroom is their seniors. “They want to have a senior experience,” said Dr. Cosby.

Dr. Cosby says the district is taking extra precautions when it comes to health and safety. The schools are now equipped with air filtration systems and body scanners are now in schools to protect students and teachers from the virus. Students will also be sent home with safety packs, which include masks and hand sanitizer.