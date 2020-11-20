Trotwood schools cancel extra-curricular activities after stay at home advisory

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison City Schools said it is suspending all winter extra-curricular activities until December 14 due to the stay at home advisory issued by Public Health Dayton Montgomery County.

The district sent a letter to parents Friday explaining its decision.

After the advisory issued by Public Health Dayton Montgomery County earlier this week and conversations with our Central Office Administration, the Trotwood-Madison City Schools Athletic Department will be suspending all Winter Extra-Curricular activities until Monday, December 14, 2020. The suspension effective date begins Sunday, November 22, 2020.



We would like to clearly state that the suspension is not a cancellation of activities for the season. Due to COVID-19 cases in the area increasing, we found it necessary to take this action to ensure the safety and security of our student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members.



Our Athletic Department works closely with our coaches and athletic administrators of other schools to attempt to reschedule the contests we will be missing during this time. Our coaches will be in contact with our student-athletes to ensure they are staying safe and doing their best to maintain their physical conditioning.



Below is the detailed calendar of our suspension for your reference.



Trotwood-Madison City Schools Athletic Department Suspension Calendar



Sunday, November 22, all district facilities will be closed to sports and other extra-curricular activities. Students will not be permitted to access the gyms, weight rooms, commons or any other district building during this time.



Friday, December 11, Facilities re-open to coaching staff for meetings and planning for full re-opening of facilities. Coaches can have access during the shutdown period but no group meetings should be held on-site until this date.



Monday, December 14, Facilities re-open to students, teams and all extra-curricular groups for full immersion back into the winter sports season.



Thank you all for your understanding and continued support of Ram Nation! If you have any questions please feel free to reach out. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. We are looking forward to the return of our teams! GO RAMS!

Chuck Richardson III, M.Ed, CAA