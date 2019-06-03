Trotwood schools announce summer programs, feeding sites
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison City Schools announced its summer school programs and summer feeding sites on Monday in response to the devastation that last week's tornadoes brought to Trotwood and the surrounding areas.
"There are over 363 students here in the Trotwood-Madison City School district who are displaced," says Superintendent Tyrone Olverson.
There are general programs for children in grades K-5, and specific tracks for older kids in areas like math and robotics.
K-5 Programs:
Summer Rise: Open to K-5 students four days a week from June 3 – July 3 at Madison Park Elementary
Drop-off time is 8:30 am
Pick up is at 3 pm
6-12 Programs:
6th Grade Math and SeaPerch, both located at Trotwood-Madison Middle School
Drop-off time is at 8 am
Pick up is at 12 pm
High School Credit Recovery:
Arrival time is 8 am
Dismissal is 2:30 pm
Transportation will be provided as needed and the district plans to set up meeting hubs around areas the buses are not able to reach.
Buses can pick students up from one of the following locations:
- Westbrook Village Elementary School located at 6500 Westford Road
- Gateway Cathedral located at 5501 Olive Road
- The corner of Bloomfield Drive and Wood Creek Drive, behind Home Depot
- New Destiny Ministries located at 5350 Denlinger Road
Mental health therapists and social workers will be available onsite to meet students' needs following the disaster.
Additionally, Trotwood's Summer Food Service Program is underway:
|SITE NAME
|TIME
|Trotwood High School
|12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
|Trotwood Middle School
|8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
|Madison Park Elementary
|9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Summit Square Apartments
|1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|Olive Hill Apartments
|1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|Meadowlark Apartments
|1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|Trotwood Clubhouse
|12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Gateway Cathedral
|1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Trotwood Library
|1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
|Pinewood Apartments
|11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|Wolf Creek Apartments
|11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|Kensington Square
|11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
|Woodland Hills Apartments
|11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
|Wishes Tutoring
|12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
You can find a map of available feeding sites around the area below:
