DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Trotwood street are now under a boil advisory, officials say.

According to a release by Public Works Operations Supervisor Johnny McCluskey, the City of Trotwood has issued a boil advisory alert for the residents of Nona Drive. The release states that this advisory is due to a water main repair on Nona Drive.

During this time, it is recommended that residents boil their water for at least three minutes before using for oral hygiene or for drinking and other food uses.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The release states that you can call the Public Works Department at 937-837-1702 with any questions.