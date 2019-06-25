Trotwood receives first corporate donation for tornado relief

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – As the City of Trotwood continues to rebuild following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund received its first corporate donation.

African Pride, a part of the Strength of Nature hair products company, donated $10,000 to the fund.

The donation was announced at the Gospel Superfest in downtown Dayton, with Mayor Mary McDonald and relief fund chair Jeff Rezabek accepting the check in a ceremony at the event.

The fund, according to the city, will allow Trotwood residents who have been affected by the tornado to rebuild their lives in Trotwood.

Through an application process, each household can be eligible to receive a voucher of up to $1,000 to purchase items that will set up a new living space.

Before Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund money can be used, however, residents are required to engage with the state and federal emergency management programs, Ohio EMA and FEMA. A proof of residence will also be required.

Contributions to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund continue to be accepted at any Fifth Third Bank branch or at the Trotwood Government Center.

