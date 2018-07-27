Trotwood received federal grant to help firefighters

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Trotwood firefighters are getting some help from Homeland Security to protect their health.

The City of Trotwood said Friday it has received notice from the Department of Homeland Security that Trotwood Fire & Rescue has been chosen to receive an award through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, "the purpose of the Assistance to Firefighters Program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards."

The grant request was to completely replace all of the departments Cardiac Monitors, Automated External Defibrillators, Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus and totaled $372,0000, of which the City of Trotwood will be responsible for ten percent of the total award per Department of Homeland Security rules.

The City says this award will give all Trotwood Fire and Rescue emergency responders the ability to provide the best service to the citizens of Trotwood and surround communities that Trotwood Fire & Rescue employees are sworn to protect.