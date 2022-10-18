Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — For the second time, the City of Trotwood has placed a road levy on the ballot in the upcoming election after the first one failed in May.

The mayor says she believes it failed due to a lack of education and made that her priority since. However, for almost six months, flyers and newsletters have been handed out hoping to clear the air for Trotwood residents.

“Just a lack of education, there were some people who thought it was a property tax and that they were opposed to,” said Trotwood City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

Trotwood’s five-year income tax levy for road improvements is back on the November ballot after the city believes it was mistaken for a property tax levy. The proposed income tax levy will only apply to people who work within city limits, not residents who live in Trotwood.

“You do not earn income if you are a retired citizen who only receives social security, this will exempt you, you will have no additional tax,” said Kellum.

Back in May, 52-% of Trotwood residents voted against the levy. The current income tax rate is 2.25% which generates $4.7 million annually. If approved, the income tax would increase to 2.75% and would help generate an extra $1-million annually to fund residential road improvement projects.

The city says they planned to pave over five miles of roadways each year if the levy is passed. With inflation increasing production costs, city staff anticipate their road projects have increased by 40% compared to last year, placing Trotwood road repairments in a difficult situation.

“If this levy doesn’t pass then all we can continue doing is bandaging like we have been in the past,” said Kellum. “It means rather than resurfacing entire roads we might have to do patch jobs so those are the alternatives.”

The city manager says 68% of their roads are rated either poor or fair and that is why road improvements are critical to the city.