Trotwood Police to hold briefing on suspect killed by officer

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Police Department will hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m Monday after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer over the weekend.

Andrew Hogan, 25, was shot and killed by Trotwood Police Friday night.

Authorities told 2 NEWS police were first called to a theft at a Speedway on Olive Road around 10:15 p.m. in which Hogan was a suspect. Before police arrived, Hogan had left the scene.

Officers later tracked him to the entrance of an apartment complex on the 700 block of Kelford Place. Police said Hogan refused to follow orders, assaulted an officer, then ran from the entrance of the complex into an apartment.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said Hogan exited the apartment with a knife in his hand. That’s when shots were fired by the officers. CPR was performed by police, but Hogan died from his injuries.

The officers involved were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

Following the shooting, the Dayton Unit of the NAACP held a meeting Sunday demanding Montgomery County police wear body cameras.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. WDTN will stream it live when it begins.