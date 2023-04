TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have been called to an area in Trotwood after a reported shooting.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Trotwood Police was called to the 600 block of Outer Belle Road in Trotwood around 11:41 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene on a report that there was a shooting.

It is not yet known at this time if anyone is injured.

Our 2 NEWS crew is headed to the scene working to learn more information.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.