Trotwood Police looking for information into 2018 homicide

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Police Department is looking for information into a 2018 homicide in the city, the department said Tuesday.
Charles McLemore was found dead in his residence on Aug. 24, 2018. McLemore’s death has since been ruled a homicide. No other information was made available by the Trotwood Police Department.
Anyone with information into McLemore’s death is asked to call the Trotwood Police Department and Det. Natalie Watson at 937-854-7238 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.
