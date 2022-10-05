Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood Police Department is investigating a “suspicious” death after a body was found.

According to Trotwood police, a 61-year-old man was found dead near 6585 Midway Ave. on Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old John Mullins of Dayton.

It is unknown how long Mullins had been at the location before they found him, and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-3988 or sjackson@trotwood.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.