TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one juvenile pronounced dead on scene.

According to Trotwood Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Crown Ave. around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was soon after pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives and a coroner’s investigator were sent to the scene to investigate and collect evidence.

This incident is under active investigation by Trotwood Police.