Trotwood Police holding ‘moving’ OVI checkpoint

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood Police Department, in collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, will be conducting a moving OVI Sobriety Checkpoint on Wednesday evening.

The checkpoint will be in the area of 4825 Salem Ave. and 5380 Salem Ave. in Trotwood beginning at 8 pm.

There is an increased presence of police and deputies patrolling for OVI throughout August and September as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which ends on Sept. 2.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.