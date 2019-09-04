Trotwood police, first responders given home security devices

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – State Farm partnered with a tech company to provide home monitoring devices for Trotwood police officers and first responders as part of their “Protect the Protectors” program.

The goal is to provide access to technology as a way for responders to stay connected while they are out protecting their communities.

“It’s just as a thank you, so they can focus on helping our community as opposed to having to worry about themselves and their families at home. We just give them a little peace of mind,” said Clinton Colbell with State Farm.

Since the campaign launched in 2015, nearly 20,000 first responders across the country have been given access to these home security devices.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.