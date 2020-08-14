Trotwood police arrest man for trying to steal car after fleeing from crash scene

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was caught by police Thursday afternoon after they say he fled from the scene of a crash and tried to steal a car.

Around 8:15 a.m. on August 13, Trotwood police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash, with one on its side, at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and Snyder Road. One of the parties involved fled on food before officers arrived.

Just before 9:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a nearby address on Snyder Road for reports of a breaking and entering in progress where an individual was trying to take someone’s car. The property owner intervened, and the person fled on foot. Officers searched the area for the suspect, who matched the description of the individual who fled from the crash, but were not able to locate him.

Perry Township Police, and the Huber Heights and Trotwood Fire Departments assisted in the search.

Around 12:52 p.m., a caller told police that they observed a suspicious looking male wearing a mask, holding a rifle, and pushing a bicycle in the area of Snyder Road and Little Richmond Road. This individual matched the description of the suspect from the previous incidents.

He fled on foot after spotting police in the area and was caught in a thick wooded area with the help of Perry Township’s K-9 team.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during his arrest.

Formal charges against the individual are pending. The incidents remain under investigation.