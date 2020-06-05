Trotwood PD supporting community in peaceful protest, upholds high approval rating

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of a weekend protest in Trotwood, city officials gathered at the Trotwood Community & Cultural Arts Center to share their plans.

The protest will begin at 11 am in Madison Park. Officials say they will stand in solidarity with the citizens to peacefully protest.

During the press conference, Mayor Mary McDonald shared that the Trotwood Police Department has a 94 percent approval rating from citizens

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) has recognized the Trotwood Police department three times.

“During our last assessment we received the gold standard [of] excellence with meritorious service because we’ve had over 15 years operating [in]the most efficient and practical way. It means a lot, it’s an honor to be a part of an agency that strives for such high values and high goals,” said Erik Wilson, police chief for the city of Trotwood.

Chief Wilson says he believes the department was recognized for their approach to community work and upholding high standards.

“We still have those small town values. Our town, although it’s grown, it still has that hometown feel to it. If someone has a problem, they know they can come to my office and we can sit down and we can talk,” he said.

Carlos Buford, a leader with Black Lives Matter Dayton, says although the Trotwood Police Department has high marks and is well respected, he and other protesters will continue working towards justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We definitely want to see police reform. Sometimes when you have police reform, you have to have the right leaders at the table,” said Buford.

Chief Wilson says on Saturday, the department will be at the protest, making sure all goes well.

“Having conversations about things that trouble folks is healthy, as long as we can do it in a peaceful [and] civil way,” he shared.