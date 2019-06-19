Trotwood one step closer to new library with steel-topping

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is one step closer to the completion of its new library after a steel-topping ceremony Wednesday.

The last piece of steel was placed on the new library branch at Main and MacGregor Streets, a major step in finishing of the new 13,000 sq. ft., $5.1 million repository.

“The City of Trotwood is honored in this space of history to provide its citizens a state-of-the-art library and gathering place,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said. “It serves our community with vital access to new books and new technology, connecting us globally.”

The new library, which is expected to be completed in 2020, is one of several in the Dayton Metro Library system that is funded by a 2012 bond issue.

