Trotwood officials warn of road closures, heavy truck traffic during tornado cleanup
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -- The City of Trotwood is warning residents to be ready for road closures and heavy truck traffic in the weeks ahead.
The city is one week into cleanup efforts after the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day.
City officials say people should anticipate several road closures over the next several weeks.
People may also see large trucks in neighborhoods hauling away debris.
City officials say crews will try to keep local traffic flowing during this process. However, regular traffic patterns may be changed during the cleanup.
The city is asking people to adhere to all safety and detour signs placed on local roadways.
For more information, you can contact the Trotwood Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.
