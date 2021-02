Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood city officials are asking residents to move all vehicles off of city streets to help Public Works better clean roadways.

If possible, officials ask that residents park in driveways.

The Public Works Department will continue to clear roadways throughout Trotwood. For questions, please contact Public Works at 937-837-1702.